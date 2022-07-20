Rebag’s New Launch Includes Secondhand Chanel Tweed Jackets & Designer Sneakers

Over the past few years, luxury secondhand shopping has grown exponentially, with more brands adopting in-house resale programs and collaborating with resale platforms. To meet the increased demand for designer secondhand goods, handbag reseller Rebag is expanding to include clothing and footwear.
“We are excited to offer our customers new categories to invest in,” the company’s CEO and founder Charles Gorra said in a press release. “This has always been a request from both our buyers and sellers and will help us address a larger share of their resale needs.”
The new categories will offer shoes from brands like Nike and Manolo Blahnik, as well as outerwear from luxury houses like Chanel, Louis Vuitton, and Gucci, and streetwear-heavy labels like Yeezy and Adidas. While for now the clothing category will be limited to items like tweed Chanel jackets, Moncler puffers, and printed Gucci sweaters, Gorra says there are plans to expand the apparel offering in the future to include more products. This new launch will also allow customers to sell luxury shoes and clothing at Rebag, which, in 2020, added jewelry and designer watches to its roster.
While handbags and accessories will remain a focal point for Rebag, Gorra says that the addition of new categories will give its customers a chance to fill out the rest of their wardrobe.
“We love handbags, but if you think about it, 80% of your closet is probably not that,” he says. “We thought those two categories [shoes and clothing] are the next step to offer a more wholesome resale experience.”