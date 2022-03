Although the partnership between the luxury footwear designer and the utilitarian sandal brand may seem odd on the surface, Blahnik is a longtime wearer of Birkenstocks. “Birkenstocks have been in my wardrobe since the very beginning (of time!!) - I have loved and worn mine for many years,” he said via press release. So much so that back in 2020, Blahnik, alongside his niece and the company’s CEO, participated in Birkenstock’s Personality Campaign , which illustrated famous Birkenstock wearers. For Birkenstock, it’s just the latest in a stint of high-end designer collaborations which have included designers like Rick Owens Proenza Schouler , and Jil Sander