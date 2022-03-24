It’s hard to imagine a world where Manolo Blahnik’s most famous client, Sex And The City’s Carrie Bradshaw, would wear Birkenstock sandals. But even CB herself might rethink the “ugly shoe” after seeing the Spanish designer’s new collaboration with the German sandal brand.
On Thursday, the two dropped the six-piece collection — the first of a two-part collaboration — which includes beloved Birkenstock models, such as the Arizona and the Boston sandals, redesigned in velvet textures and featuring crystal detailing.
Although the partnership between the luxury footwear designer and the utilitarian sandal brand may seem odd on the surface, Blahnik is a longtime wearer of Birkenstocks. “Birkenstocks have been in my wardrobe since the very beginning (of time!!) - I have loved and worn mine for many years,” he said via press release. So much so that back in 2020, Blahnik, alongside his niece and the company’s CEO, participated in Birkenstock’s Personality Campaign, which illustrated famous Birkenstock wearers. For Birkenstock, it’s just the latest in a stint of high-end designer collaborations which have included designers like Rick Owens, Proenza Schouler, and Jil Sander.
Known for his signature pumps and embellished party shoes, Manolo Blahnik’s touch is apparent in the hues selected — pink, blue (reminiscent of the pair Mr. Big used to propose to Carrie in the first Sex And The City movie) and black — and the luxurious fabric choices. “This is a unique collection, fusing our trademark designs with the flair of Manolo Blahnik, to create pieces that embrace a bold and directional aesthetic that takes both to a new level,” said the German shoemaker’s CEO Oliver Reichert. In other words, the grocery store run has never looked so glamorous.
Although they come at a hefty price tag more in line with Blahnik’s offerings than Birkestock’s (ranging from $680 to $810), this is just the first drop, with a second installment coming in June 2022, which gives fans time to save up. Unless they sell out, that is.
The Birkenstock x Manolo Blahnik collaboration is available at Manolo Blahnik locations and online.
