The two partnered with the Magritte Foundation and used the works of the late Belgian artist René Magritte as inspiration. The collection includes two new styles of the Birkenstock Boston clog, featuring Magritte’s most celebrated paintings “The Empire of Lights” (1954) and “The False Mirror” (1929). One clog features an eye observing a blue sky, while the other displays a picture-perfect sky over a dark street.