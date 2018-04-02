If there's glitter in the description, we already know we want it. The latest? Opening Ceremony and Birkenstock have collaborated, and the premiere offering is as glittery as, well, most of Opening Ceremony's other ventures. We've long accepted the return of the 'ugly' sandal into our summer rotation, but the two brands are taking the divisive shoe trend to a whole new level with an irresistible makeover.
After seeing the collection debut — nay shimmer — down Opening Ceremony's Toontown runway during its spring/summer 2018 show in Disneyland, we've been holding out for their release. The line-up features two of Birkenstock's hero styles, including The Arizona two-strap slip-on sandals and The Boston, a slip-on clog. Both will feature soft, fleece-lined uppers and all-over silver and pink glitter. The sandals are set to retail for $145, where the clogs will run at $155.
The two styles will be exclusive to Opening Ceremony and openingceremony.com starting April 2. Click on to be blinded by their beauty.