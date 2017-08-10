Turns Out There's A Ton Of Low-Key Cool Birkenstocks

The shoe people love to hate just got a stylish update, courtesy of Kirna Zabête. Birkenstock collaborated with the New York-based luxury boutique on a hot pink and red version of its most iconic style, the Arizona — and we've never seen the ugly-cute shoe look so good.
Whether the recent Birkenstock comeback is a product of normcore or not, the brand made waves at Paris Fashion Week, subsequently announcing a collection with the trendiest French boutique around: Colette. And what fashion girl doesn’t like her options? Now, in-addition to Collette’s blue offering, you can have KZ’s hot pink version for $270.
“I’ve been a lifelong fan of Birkenstocks, and it was a dream come true to be able to design a Kirna Zabête exclusive style featuring two of my favorite colors — Kirna Zabête red, of course, and a bright, happy pink," the store's owner and founder, Beth Buccini, said in a press release. “The finished product is the ultimate summer staple reimagined in a vibrant and fun way.”
Beginning Thursday, the shoe is available via Birkenstock, Farfetch, and of course, Kirna Zabête. But, this colorful pair isn't the only one we're eyeing — turns out there's tons of low-key cool options currently available, including a black shearling-lined version. Wear now while it's too hot for closed-toed shoes, and then channel your high school self and bring the whole socks-and-sandals thing back for fall.