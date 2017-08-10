Turns Out There's A Ton Of Low-Key Cool Birkenstocks

Beginning Thursday, the shoe is available via Birkenstock, Farfetch, and of course, Kirna Zabête. But, this colorful pair isn't the only one we're eyeing — turns out there's tons of low-key cool options currently available, including a black shearling-lined version. Wear now while it's too hot for closed-toed shoes, and then channel your high school self and bring the whole socks-and-sandals thing back for fall.