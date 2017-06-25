Colette Is Getting Into The Birkenstock Business

Summer is in full swing, and you know what that means: It's time to break out your trusty pair of Birkenstocks. Making their triumphant comeback to our closets in 2013, the German shoe brand became a street style favorite as it made appearances on the feet of many a stylish celebrity the likes of Vanessa Hudgens and Mandy Moore. Now a summertime staple, our trusty Birks have kept their place in our hearts and closets ever since. Though they have a number of styles, most of us will recognize the Arizona style as the quintessential shoe that comes to mind when we think of the brand.
Birkenstock made their first ever presentation in Paris yesterday. The iconic shoe brand showed off its Spring/Summer 2018 collection to a select crowd of press, buyers, and VIP attendees at the Orangerie Ephémère in the Tuileries garden. According to their press release, the event ended with a late night picnic.
With a backdrop that sounds almost identical to a beautiful, Parisian dream I've had, Birkenstock announced their collaboration with French clothing an accessory retailer, Colette. Together they released a limited edition design of the perennial favorite Arizona sandal.
Taking the best of each brand, the exclusive design is offered in black leather with colette-blue, laser-printed polka dots and blue buckles. The first of the sandals were made available yesterday evening with the promise of a second drop of the same style to follow on Colette's website later this month. If you can't wait until then to know that you will be rocking these the rest of the summer, Colette announced that they could be pre-ordered.
So there you have it, Birkenstock is making waves in the fashion world well beyond street style. It looks like it will be another summer of comfortable feet and stripey sandal tan lines.
