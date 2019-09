Colette Is Getting Into The Birkenstock Business

Summer is in full swing, and you know what that means: It's time to break out your trusty pair of Birkenstocks. Making their triumphant comeback to our closets in 2013 , the German shoe brand became a street style favorite as it made appearances on the feet of many a stylish celebrity the likes of Vanessa Hudgens and Mandy Moore . Now a summertime staple, our trusty Birks have kept their place in our hearts and closets ever since. Though they have a number of styles, most of us will recognize the Arizona style as the quintessential shoe that comes to mind when we think of the brand.