Say It Isn’t So: Colette Is Closing

For 20 years, Roussaux’s boutique occupied a three-story, 8,000-square foot space on Rue Saint Honoré, and was filled with an eclectic mix of high-fashion and up-and-coming new designer — for instance, the store was first to stock Proenza Schouler, Mary Kartrantzou, and Rodarte. The closing is especially surprising because it follows the store’s recent announcement that another buzzy collaboration was in the works, this time with H&M. Thankfully, on August 21, the high-low line will launch in-store and online at Colette for two weeks as planned.