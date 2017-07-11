Paris is always a good idea, but especially when the flights are this cheap. If you're thinking of heading to the City of Lights, you should start making long-term plans: There's a pretty sweet deal right now on trips from November through March 2018, according to Scott's Cheap Flights.
The deal is on nonstop, roundtrip routes on British Airways or American: You can fly from Newark, NJ, to Paris for $334 and from New York City's JFK for $377. A roundtrip from Miami is $429. (Compare this to the typical over $850 for nonstop flights.) The fall-through-spring dates from NYC include Thanksgiving, but exclude Christmas and New Year's Eve.
To find the cheapest available dates, you can search in Google Flights using the sample search in this link. Plus, British Airways will give you a 10% discount if you use a Chase British Airways Visa Signature credit card to book (use the promo code CARDOFFERU).
Scott Keyes, who runs Scott's Cheap Flights, suggests booking fast because he thinks these flights will only last a day or two. He wrote: "These fares could disappear anytime, even within a few hours. If you've clicked the sample searches, played around with a few dates, and not seeing fares close to those listed in this email, it likely means they're gone. [Sad face]" Sad face, indeed. Don't miss these!
Advertisement