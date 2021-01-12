Let's face it: Samantha Jones undoubtedly put the "sex" in Sex and the City. So even though some fans might be excited that a revival of the late '90s/early aughts series is officially on its way to HBO Max, others are struggling to imagine the show without the iconic character.
This long-awaited new chapter of SATC is titled And Just Like That… and will star the rest of the central foursome in their original roles — Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw, Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes, and Kristin Davis as Charlotte York.
The revival will reportedly be comprised of 10 half-hour episodes and follow the 50-something best friends as they navigate life, love, and friendship in middle age. It's set to begin production in late spring in New York City.
We can't say that it's much of a surprise that Kim Cattrall, who plays Samantha, won't be involved in the new series. She's said many times before that she said no to a third SATC movie hasn't be interested in reprising her role, period.
"I'm lucky enough to have the choice, not that I haven't worked for it. I have," Cattral said of choosing to move on from playing Samantha in a December 2020 interview for the Women's Prize for Fiction podcast. "It's something I feel very lucky to have and I'm very protective of it. I wouldn't be any good doing something that I really didn't want to do."
She's also more notably been involved in a public feud with her co-star, Parker, though Parker has repeatedly denied any ill feelings towards Cattrall. (It's all very shady).
Parker, Davis and Nixon, however, all shared their excitement about the news, posting the And Just Like That… on their Instagrams on January 10. The video cuts between footage of New York City and Carrie's computer screen, on which the phrases “And just like that…” and “The story continues…” are typed out along with Carrie's signature voiceover.
When fans, however, commented on Parker's Instagram asking questions about Samantha/Cattrall's absence, Parker responded. "I don't dislike [Cattrall]. I've never said that. Never would. Samantha isn't part of this story. But she will always be part of us. No matter where we are or what we do. X"
Other fans commented giving suggestions on people to recast as Samantha, to which Parker replied, "we have some new stories to tell. We are excited. X"
Fans understandably may feel conflicted. There are so few shows on television that focus on the lives — let alone sex lives — of women in their fifties. But Samantha would have offered such a fresh perspective: she'd likely be in her early sixties and the only one of the foursome still single. Seeing a sexually liberated woman her age on television is so rare that one can only imagine it would be somewhat of a marvel. And god, we'll miss her one-liners.
The internet is pouring one (cosmo) out for Samantha.
