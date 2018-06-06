Sex And The City Might Be Dated, But It’ll Never Get Old

In Sex and the City, conversation about events is just as important as the events themselves. So for all its emphasis on sex and dating and “happy endings” with Mr. Big, this is really a show about talk. It’s a show about the safe spaces women create to verbalise their anxieties with one another, like Miranda does at the very start. At least once an episode, the four women gather around a table and discuss a specific issue that might apply to single women in New York’s dating scene in the late ‘90s, from threesomes to anal sex to their friends who moved to Connecticut, got married, had babies and left the singles club. If the women are navigating the world of sex and dating, then their friendship is the boat carrying them through it.