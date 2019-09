Sex And The City Might Be Dated, But It’ll Never Get Old

It’s tiny moments like these that made Sex and the City seem ever-so-slightly dated to my 2018 sensibilities. Now, a women’s value is supposed to be derived by more than her ability to get a date. Books like Spinster and All the Single Ladies are devoted to dismantling the idea that singledom automatically means doom. Single women in their 40s can be protagonists of TV shows ( Sarah Jessica Parker is in one such show ). Being a single woman is not the end of the world — or at least we’re not supposed to admit it is as openly as Miranda does. Yet there Miranda was, staring at the camera and giving a completely honest summation of her greatest romantic worry. Miranda’s fear is one that may not be chic to have anymore, but I realised from my reaction it’s also a fear that hasn’t fully gone away, either. With her unapologetic candour, Miranda initiated me into the intimate ritual that would define the entirety Sex and the City’s tenure: Talk.