A New Way To Get Every Designer Bag You've Ever Wanted

Similar to eBay or The RealReal, Rebag launched last year with the hopes of disrupting how we buy luxury handbags through its instantaneous selling and legitimized authentication process (which means if you sell your unwanted bags to them, you could get paid as quickly as one to two days — or even day-of, in store, as opposed for waiting for a consignment payment). Now, about a year after launching, Rebag is continuing to shake things up with Rebag Infinity, a new concept that allows customers to refresh their bag-game on the regular. Here's how it works: Purchase a bag, carry it for up to six months, exchange it for Rebag Credit worth at least 70% of its original purchase price, and put the credit towards a new bag.