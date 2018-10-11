A New Way To Get Every Designer Bag You've Ever Wanted

“Rebag Infinity was designed to provide endless access to luxury bags," Charles Gorra, Rebag's CEO and founder, tells Refinery29. "Trends move faster than ever, but it's hard for customers to keep up. We wanted to create a framework where luxury lovers can infinitely splurge, while keeping their investments under control. Through Rebag Infinity, we provide a risk-less way to shop as the exchange value is already pre-set. Therefore, it will encourage customers to acquire a wider variety of handbags and exchange them on shorter timescales. Rebag Infinity is part of a broader set of innovations that we will release in order to redefine ownership for luxury goods.”