5 Cult Brands On What Makes An 'It' Bag

In recent times, several brands have produced coveted bags that have quickly made their way from catwalk to the arms of street stylers to high street imitations. Phoebe Philo's severely structured Céline Luggage Tote caught the attention of everyone from dedicated Philophiles to Kim Kardashian. Gucci's Marmont comes in all shapes and sizes – from top-handled to chain-laden shoulder-strapped – but it's the belt bag iteration that has defined this season.