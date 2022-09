The Resale Industry Is Changing — Here’s What To Expect Next From Vintage Fashion

So perhaps the future of vintage depends on several factors, including the work that brands dedicate to improving their circularity, and how we shift our shopping habits from today. But if there’s anything that is certain, it’s that vintage lovers will be the driving forces behind the continuation of the industry. “I look at it and I get so much joy because I can't imagine who has worn it,” Ncube says while pulling out a canary yellow 1980s Givenchy jacket. “The women that have these clothes and the stories that they tell you are incredible. There's so much beauty in these pieces.”