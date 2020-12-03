16 Vintage Fashion Gifts To Give This Holiday Season

One of the easiest (and most enjoyable) ways to shop sustainably for the holidays is to filter your search to items that already exist (read: secondhand or vintage gifts). Therefore, there’s no new production taking place. Not to mention, your gift will be entirely unique.
If you’re not sold on the idea, thinking that your fashion gifts will look outdated, remember how cyclical trends are. Fashion from the ‘80s and ‘90s are just as popular now as they were 40 years ago. Think tiny shoulder bags, leather blazers, high-waisted jeans, and square-toe boots. Rather than buying remakes of these retro items, with vintage, you can buy the real thing — probably for a quarter of the price — and keep your contribution to climate change to a minimum this holiday season.
Ahead, shop through our guide to vintage and secondhand gifts, all of which will have your loved ones on high during the holidays.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.