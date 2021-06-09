Sophie Turner Wore Designer Gym Shorts With This Summer’s Top Bikini Style

Three days after debuting her return to Sansa Stark’s red locks on Instagram, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner is back on the platform with a new (fashion) look. On Wednesday, Turner shared her outfit of the day with her 15.1 million Instagram followers, which included a blue, striped string bikini top — a top swimwear trend for 2021 — and royal blue gym shorts — another fashion favorite for summer — from Louis Vuitton (casual). She added a blue-and-red military-style jacket with gold buttons and a cottagecore-esque phone case from Casetify to complete the heatwave-ready look.
Turner, an ambassador for the French fashion house, captioned the slideshow: “Oh Louis my love,” followed by an array of matching blue emojis, including a butterfly and a dolphin.
As the temperatures rise to the 100s in some parts of the country, more and more celebrities are stripping down to the bare minimum, with A-listers like Lizzo and Megan Thee Stallion turning to their bikini drawers for sartorial solace from the heat. At the end of May, the “Truth Hurts” singer was photographed outside of a restaurant in Los Angeles wearing a blue, crochet bikini top, which she styled with baggy, ripped jeans and Nike sneakers. Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion posted photos of herself from a recent vacation on Instagram, wearing a blue string bikini with Tarzan-style bottoms. Hailey Bieber and Kim Kardashian have, too, been frequenting the skimpy swimsuit style.
With a full summer season ahead of us, we’re taking a cue from Turner (and more), and styling the string bikini on and off the beach.