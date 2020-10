31 Fashion Month-Worthy Outfits To Try In October

If it were any other year, we’d be spending the first week of October sorting through hundreds of fashion month street style photos in order to inspire our fall wardrobes. Hours would be spent trying (and likely failing) to make the over-the-top ensembles from Milan and Paris Fashion Week translate into daily wear. (To be fair, a number of shows took place in person in Europe, so there is some street style this season, but nowhere near as much as we’re used to.) Unfortunately, it’s 2020, which, in addition to being an all-around dumpster fire, means that instead of basking in all that fashion month leaves behind, this year, we have to look elsewhere for autumnal style guidance