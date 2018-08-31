4 of 6

#4: Marty Byrde



Poor, poor Marty. He did so much work to make ensure the Lake Of The Ozarks Casino will work, therefore making the cartel he is extremely beholden to happy. He hopes that by pulling off this scheme, he’ll be able to run from the Ozarks with his family and create a new life for all the Byrdes. Since all the cartel wants is money, it shouldn’t really matter who’s giving it to them. Wendy essentially tells Marty that’s an adorable pipe dream and pats her husband on the head.



So, that is one unfortunate blow to Marty’s powers.



But, then he has to go and upset the Kansas City mob. Essentially, the Missouri Gaming Committee doesn’t want organized crime, or union politics, involved in casino. Because the mob was going to use union construction workers to get their own stake of the casino, as per a plan with Marty, this decision directly harms them. Marty agrees to cut Frank Cosgrove, a leader in the mob and the construction company in question, out of the deal. Frank realizes as much and first tries to intimidate Marty. Then, when that doesn’t work, as we see towards the end of “Gold Coast,” Frank blows up Marty's office.



That is what is going on in the finale scene where a henchman walks away from Marty’s office and into a car with Frank. This act of aggression is in no way related to the scene of an entirely different, separate henchman murdering Cade. In fact, both henchman have different allegiances. The office arsonist is clearly a member of the Kansas City mob; the highway shooter was dispatched by the cartel and Helen following Wendy’s tip.



So Marty ends the season with a wife who doesn’t exactly respect him, a war with the Kansas City mob (which he doesn't even realize has begun yet), and no office.