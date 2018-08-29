5 Things To Remember Before The Season 2 Premiere Of Ozark

Warning: Many spoilers ahead.
The one convenient side effect of watching Ozark is that it makes my daily worries seem insignificant. Compared to the travails that face Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) and his family, the stresses of looming article deadlines vanish into the ether. Metaphorically speaking, Marty and his family are in the nightmare scenario of being in a small room with the walls slowly closing in. And in the Byrdes' case, all four walls have names: the Langmores, the Snells, the Mexican cartel, and the FBI.
After an electrifying first season that combined notes of Bloodline with Breaking Bad, Ozark is back on Netflix for a second season starting August 31. The season picks up exactly where the first left off, so it's best to remember every gruesome plot point. Let's get climbing towards those cliffs, shall we?
