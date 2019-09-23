Who Is Mark, The Man Julia Garner Called The Love Of Her Life In Her Emmys Speech?

For years, Julia Garner has been impressing us with her portrayals of young women forced into difficult positions.
In The Americans, she was a teenager unwittingly caught up in espionage. In Dirty John, she was a girl who knew a con-man when she saw one.
At this evening's Emmys, the 25-year-old actress finally got award show recognition. Garner won a Best Supporting Actress in a Drama for her work in Ozark.
But let's honest: That's not why you're here. Before going on stage, Garner kissed a guy — and you want to know who he is.
Garner has been engaged to Mark Foster, the lead singer of the band Foster the People, since their May 2019 trip to Yellowstone National Park. She called Foster the "love of her life" during the acceptance speech.
The couple is very private about their relationship, but Garner's ring was visible as she accepted her award.
We've gotten "Pumped Up Kicks" stuck in your head now, haven't we?
