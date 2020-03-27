Major spoilers ahead for Ozark season 3.
Wendy is the captain now. The riverboat casino is officially open for business and she’s the one holding the whole operation together. Marty (Jason Bateman) hasn’t been the same since Mason’s murder last season, which made room for Wendy (Laura Linney) to assert her control. And she’s decided to go all in despite Marty’s reservations. He wanted to run away and start over in Australia, but she shot that idea down in Ozark season 2's shocking finale. She thinks they should capitalize off the goodwill they earned in helping the Navarro cartel open the casino. The power might be going to Wendy’s head — and her heart.
Wendy seems undeterred after ordering a hit on Ruth’s dad Cade. Ruth (Julia Garner) also handled it surprisingly well, but can she still trust the Byrdes knowing what they did? And let’s not even get into the whole debacle with baby Zeke who is now living with Darlene (Lisa Emery), who murdered her husband when it became clear he wasn’t putting her first. Wendy and Marty’s relationship is more fraught than ever, which concerns Navarro’s lawyer Helen, which means it should concern all of us.
Episode 1: “Wartime”
War, what is it good for? Well, on Ozark usually absolutely nothing for Marty Byrde. The episode begins in Coahuila State, Mexico where what appears to be a run-of-the-mill delivery turns into a bloody mess. The delivery man sets off two homemade bombs sending dirty money flying. This man is no Robin Hood stealing from drug dealers to give to the poor. As he flees the scene, he leaves another bomb to go off. The screen cuts to black, but the ticking continues until boom. Season 3 literally starts with a bang.
Also, a very cheesy ad for the Missouri Belle riverboat casino featuring Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy (Laura Linney). Charlotte (Sofia Hublitz), who seems to have willingly rejoined the family after threatening emancipation, sarcastically suggests “more star wipes” could improve it. However, Wendy is more interested in that bombing, which killed 37 in the Navarro cartel’s territory. They’ve got a cartel war on their hands and from the look of those gruesome images, there’s reason to be concerned.
Still, the Byrdes have a casino to run. Boss bitch Ruth (Julia Garner) is in charge and she’s not interested in dealing with Frank Cosgrove, Jr. (Joseph Sikora), who is the son of the Kansas City Mafia leader. Marty has made nice with the KC mob after he agreed to build the casino without union help by offering them more money for doing less. Ruth isn’t happy with how Frank Jr. is running things or the fact that he smells like booze at 10 in the morning.
Marty is convinced the FBI planted an agent in the casino so he won’t start laundering again until he “feels safe.” For now, he’s laying low and doing what he does best: finding the patterns. One pattern we see is Wyatt (Charlie Tahan) ignoring all of Ruth’s bank transfers after she told him she killed his dad.
The Langmores might not be cursed, but they are thinning out. It’s just Ruth and Wyatt’s brother Three (Carson Holmes) living in the trailer park now. But even Three is busy with his new girlfriend. To be fair, sloppy joes do sound pretty good. As does Jonah’s (Skylar Gaertner) video game scheme. What doesn’t sound good is the passive aggressive tone Wendy and Marty are taking with each other. Don’t worry, though, the two are going to therapy as part of their deal with Charlotte, who has agreed to stay only if they seek professional help.
While Marty is worried about their safety, Wendy thinks the cartel war could be good for business. She suggests pitching a hotel expansion to the Navarro cartel’s lawyer Helen (Janet McTeer) as a totally legal safety net for her boss. “I think that’s batshit crazy,” Marty says. But Wendy disagrees, “it’s a win-win” because there’s already a casino and a hotel nearby that needs an upgrade.
At this point, it’s unclear whether Marty really thinks it’s a crazy plan or if he just doesn’t want to give Wendy what she wants. He wanted to leave the business behind, now Wendy is talking about diving further in? To him the cartel’s gratitude is not worth risking their lives over. In fact, he’s hoping Navarro will end up dead, which will give them a way out. But, Wendy is interested in being the very public face of Missouri gaming and believes getting Helen on board will make that a reality.
Well, that might be a little harder now that Helen is being waterboarded by her boss. They want to kill her ex-husband, but she swears he knows nothing about her business. Let’s assume Helen isn’t telling the whole truth here. Also, she seems a little too nonchalant about being tortured, no?
Darlene (Lisa Emery) might be a mom now, but she’s still the same ol’ unhinged Darlene. Within seconds of her Mommy & Me meeting she shaded another mom for using formula and proceeded to slash her tires. Can’t say Wendy and Marty’s therapy session went much better. The two discussed Marty’s concern over Wendy’s risk-taking, but their therapist Sue wondered if Wendy’s need to make big moves is her way of getting back at Marty for having done the same. That seems pretty spot-on, which makes Wendy question why Sue always sides with him. Turns out, Marty is bribing her.
What Marty really needs to do is start money laundering again, but Agent Petty’s death has made it harder for him. While Cade (Trevor Long) was the one who did it — and his DNA is all over Petty’s car — Marty is afraid he’ll be accused of hiring him to do it. Still, Helen has one message for Marty: “Launder the fucking money. Starting tomorrow.” Today, though, seems like a good day for Wendy to pitch her expansion idea to Helen. Not entirely the point, but does anyone else wish they knew where to shop Wendy and Helen’s looks in this scene? Just me?
Ruth might have found her foul-mouthed adversary in Frank Jr., who wants in on the high stakes poker game they’re throwing. Marty let him in since he’s got other stuff to worry about. Like getting dirty money onto the casino floor. Wyatt problem? Well, he’s been tasered by the owner of the mansion he’s been squatting in. He won’t let Ruth bail him out of jail, which allows Darlene to become his “get out of jail free” card. To pay her back, she offers him a job at the farm.
Marty is worried about Jonah and “drone porn,” which he swears is a thing. Instead, Jonah would like to use the drone Charlotte bought him for surveillance. He wants to keep a close eye on everyone who walks on their property. Watching this poor kid who is still grieving his best friend Buddy get shut down again and again by his family is rough to watch. Could he end up wanting to emancipate himself to?
Navarro is interested in her expansion plan and wants to meet Wendy. Her reaction to this is quite a mood. Coupled with the fact that she lets Marty know of her Mexico trip via voicemail, well, Wendy is truly sending me. Navarro isn’t sure he sees much in Wendy’s plan, but she is very good at influencing people. Her elevator pitch: this expansion would mean money for his kids should he die in this war or get arrested. And if he lives, well, more money for everyone.
Wendy is being tested by the cartel, while Marty is being hounded by Agent Trevor Evans (McKinley Belcher III). The agent’s timing really couldn’t be worse since Marty is working on moving the dirty money from Buddy’s mausoleum into the casino. Evans lets him know he’s watching him, waiting for someone to slip. That person might be Frank Jr. who is a loose cannon. But Wendy’s big swings might also be a liability, which explains why Marty is researching smartphone spyware. What he really should be doing though is keeping Ruth away from Frank Jr. Her throwing him overboard after he threatens to kill her is not going to endear her with his daddy.
Also, Wyatt isn’t the only one breaking and entering. Wendy is going full-on cat burglar, snatching the spare key to their old Chicago home and making a mess. She adds red food dye to their milk, turns their family portrait upside down, and leaves the door wide open when she finally leaves. Our girl has officially snapped.
Episode 2: “Civil Union”
“Please Excuse My Dear Aunt Sally.” As exciting as PEMDAS is, the photo being shared around math class is a lot more interesting. So interesting that the sub decides to take the phones of every student and put them in the wood chipper before tackling the landscaper. A rather extreme reaction to an upsetting photo, don’t you think?
After that intense cold open, we see the reality of Ruth sending Frank Jr. overboard.
Money talks, which is why Marty offers to raise the mob’s rate, but his dad Frank (John Bedford Lloyd) is not sure that will make things right. Firing Ruth is what he wants, until he learns that Frank Jr. threatened to rat them out. They end up with a deal: Marty will pay them more, but Ruth is untouchable. Hear that, Frank Jr.?
Helen is moving to the lake, which concerns Marty. Having her close by means she’ll be able to watch them even closer. Wendy swears they’re safe, this deal is the only way they can stop laundering money and actually go legit. Though, I have to agree with Marty here, Wendy does seem a little too buddy-buddy with Helen. She’s going as far to speak like her. Is it possible Wendy will be Navarro’s next Helen should his lawyer mess up? Is that Wendy’s endgame?
For right now, the Byrdes are back to angel investing, throwing their money at the failing Big Muddy casino, which ends up being a metaphor for their failing marriage. These two are not willing to communicate and it ends up sabotaging the deal.
Helen on the other hand is dealing with an ex-husband who is putting out Amber Alerts. Maybe the Navarro cartel is right, her ex might be a problem. But something way worse is happening in Mexico; five headless bodies are dropped off at Navarro’s home to send a message. Though, watching the teacher from the cold open pull up to the Missouri Belle is just as frightening.
Turns out, he’s Wendy’s brother Ben, who for now is playing nice. Marty, though, is not. His new low is spying on Wendy’s calls. Now she’s asking Helen to help her renegotiate the deal with Big Muddy. In retaliation, Marty asks Frank to take out that casino’s rival.
After persuading Big Muddy to take her deal, Wendy gets a “U up?” call from Navarro who is spiraling after his maid took a bad fall. He’s concerned her tooth-shattering accident was a bad omen and believes Wendy will tell him the truth. Apparently, Wendy is now the confidante of a drug lord. Seriously, what has she gotten herself into?
With Ben back in town, it’s also time to revisit those comments made way back in the first season about Jonah being a lot like Ben. The notion scared Wendy and seeing how Ben reacted in class, you understand why she might be worried. She reassures Jonah that he’s nothing like her brother. And oh, look here comes Darlene who is burning Zeke’s retinas by letting him stare into the sun. Darlene is cozying up with Wyatt over their shared affinity for talking to dead people. By the end of their conversation she offers him a room in her spare cabin.
Ben tries to befriend Jonah who doesn’t seem all that interested. Instead, he’s got a thing for Helen’s daughter Erin, who just doesn’t want to go back to Chicago a virgin. All Helen wants is for her to stay none the wiser of what she does for a living. And now it seems Wendy’s casino deal has fallen through, all because of Marty, who had the KC mob blow up Big Muddy’s rival. Except this time, Wendy knows that it’s Marty who put a stop to her deal. Next time Marty, don’t act like you care about other people’s lives, it’s a real tell.
When Marty asks Ben to leave the house, Wendy’s bro offers an interesting insight about his big sister: this is the first time she’s seemed like herself in years. It seems we might finally be seeing the real Wendy, who is a total badass yes, but also reckless. This ask might also be the beginning of the end for Ben.
Marty might not be long for this world if he keeps sabotaging his wife. Helen lets him know she’s on to him and that Wendy plans to bankrupt Big Muddy using Ruth’s slot scam. Marty should admit he’s been outplayed. Ruth’s right, he has to stop assuming he knows better than Wendy, who is out here strong-arming Big Muddy’s owners. But she’s got nothing on Helen, who has her ex husband beaten up just because she can. While the women are celebrating the new casino deal, it allows the FBI to obtain the Missouri Belle’s financial records. Apparently, Marty did have a good reason for pushing back on that expansion.
Episode 3: “Kevin Cronin Was Here”
How tongue in cheek is it to have this Byrde singing REO Speedwagon’s “Time To Fly” in a dream sequence in which she’s recreating Cade’s death. (The episode is named for that ‘80s band’s frontman, FYI.) Except in her dream, she’s the one shooting Marty to death. Don’t imagine she’ll be digging into this during therapy.
Instead, she’s talking to Helen, who is rather nonchalant about sending her ex to the hospital. Wendy also doesn’t bat an eye at Helen ordering the attack on Gene. She does sit up when Helen tells her that the disconnect she and Marty are feeling might be because she’s eclipsing him professionally. It has been a while since Marty’s had a real win at work, but Wendy’s more concerned about the attention she’s getting from Navarro. Leave it to Helen to soothe her mind with calming advice like, “Just don’t fuck it up.”
Their first day at the Big Muddy casino doesn’t go so well after the former owners barge in. But, Wendy sets them straight: “We are bigger than you and we are meaner. We do not lose.” Still she can’t get them to sell their hotel to her. Marty also has a visitor by the name of Agent Maya Miller (Jessica Francis Dukes), who is there to look over his books. She’s tough, but fair, which makes moving money through the Missouri Belle very hard. Almost as hard as it was for Marty to apologize to Ruth. Asking her to lie to Wendy seemed easy by comparison. He wants to start moving money through Big Muddy, despite Wendy’s preference that the new casino stay clean. Seriously, these two could not be worse at communicating right now.
Ben’s not so great at it either. Not sure I’d call what he’s doing with Ruth flirting. Though he’s right, she does look good in gray. We should all put our money on Ben and Ruth becoming a thing. Also, what is the over/under on Ruth quitting if Marty doesn’t get his act together? That is, if Wendy doesn’t kill him first after learning about the KC mob deal Marty set up. Seriously, these two better stop going behind each other’s backs or they’re going to get caught.
The real problem, according to their therapist, is that Marty is stifling Wendy’s power instead of supporting it. It’s not what Marty wanted to hear, but he needed to. What he’d like to hear is the phone call between Wendy and Navarro who is very interested to know why she closed down the new casino. Navarro’s threat of “sometimes when you can’t get what you want, you have to use force,” is a chilling end to their phone call.
Wendy continues to have dreams about Cade’s murder where Marty is the victim. In the latest, he asks her to go with him and all she says is, “I can’t.” What I can’t believe is Marty went to Helen to complain about Wendy, almost spilling the beans about her late night phone calls with Navarro. Wendy went to Big Muddy’s owner Carl to talk about their deal and encourage him to take back his life. She knew that she couldn’t contend with his wife Anita, but him, well, she could talk him into taking the deal if she massaged his ego a little.
Helen and Ruth are the twosome I’d like to see more of. Sure, they got off to a rough start with the whole waterboarding fiasco, but turns out they have a lot in common. Helen also understands Ruth’s importance to Marty and if she was going to mess with him, the best way is through her. Definitely appears as if she’s looking to poach Ruth and bring her over to Wendy’s side. Helen’s question of whether Ruth could run the day-to-day at the Missouri Belle “should Marty go away” is a frightening proposition. Especially since we already know that Marty is becoming more and more expendable every day. He knows it, too.
Apparently, Anita is also. After accidentally knocking her into the river, her husband Carl just walks away. I guess that’s one way for Wendy to get her hotel. Now she’s got her sights on getting Zeke back from Darlene, but hearing Ben say that Jonah is “the boy version” of her also warms her heart. It might be why Wendy decides to let down her guard and clue Ben into how they ended up in Missouri. It’s a sweet moment between the siblings and sets up a new fight between Darlene and Wendy. At this point, I’m not sure who’s scarier. But I have to say, I was surprised by how easy it was to get REO Speedwagon to launder money.
It won’t be so easy to convince Darlene to waive her parental rights, no matter how much age-shaming Wendy does or how often she evokes Jacob’s name. But, all of that does bait Darlene into punching Wendy and that right hook could lose her Zeke.
This episode is full of surprises, including Agent Miller offering Marty a job as a forensic accountant with the FBI. She knows Marty is dirty, but she also knows she can’t find a single thing wrong with his books. Her offer to have him plead guilty to a lesser charge, an 18-month sentence and a job with the bureau, only stands as long as Agent Evans doesn’t catch him first. He’s getting closer to nailing him thanks to the KC mob’s sloppiness.
Someone might want to save Wendy from herself. After her “hillbilly fist fight” with Darlene, Wendy is getting wine-drunk and calling up Navarro looking to make another score. But Marty’s spying causes Navarro to detect a compromised line so he hangs up. Ruth officially gets asked out by Ben, who is getting better at the whole flirting thing. And Marty agrees to Agent Miller’s deal without even discussing it with Wendy.
He might not get a chance to either after Navarro’s guys pick him up. Not killing Ruth and Ben, who follow the black SUV, could be a good sign right? Boy, are those two going to have a lot to discuss on their first date.
More to come. Full episode recaps posted on Sunday, March 29.
