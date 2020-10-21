Zendaya Just Did The Impossible & Announced More Euphoria Is On The Way

It’s been more than a year since Euphoria’s trippy debut season, and fans of the dramatic teen drama have just one question for Zendaya and the gang: where the hell is season two? The coronavirus pandemic and its subsequent shutdown of Hollywood forced production of the HBO show to be stalled, but the Euphoria star promises that the series will be back on air sooner than we think, and in a very special way.
Euphoria first premiered on HBO in 2019, introducing audiences to a complex world of drugs, drama, and full frontal male nudity swirling around young protagonist Rue (Zendaya). Each episode was more interesting than the last, offering up a complex narrative of how complicated life can be for Gen Z — basically, it was Netflix’s Grand Army before Grand Army, but with waaaay more drugs. The series was an instant hit, putting its young cast on the map and earning its lead star her very first Emmy earlier this year.
Advertisement
Unfortunately, the plans to follow up the success of the first season were stalled because of the pandemic. As production of films and TV shows across the industry were put on hold to prevent the spread of the virus, the fate of Euphoria’s second season was up in the air. Until now.
On Instagram, Zendaya teased two brand new episodes of her HBO/Sky Atlantic series.
“We really missed them,” she captioned a super close up photo of Jules (Hunter Schafer) on her Instagram page. “Two special Euphoria episodes coming soon. First one December 6th on @hbo”
According to EW, the upcoming episodes won’t have standard storylines; we’re getting a holiday special! The outlet reports that the first episode, titled "Trouble Don't Last Always," will pick up after Rue’s season finale relapse, following her undoubtedly heartbroken Christmas celebrations with her mom (Nika King) and younger sister Gia (Storm Reid). It will also see Colman Domingo reprising his role as Ali, Rue's unofficial Narcotics Anonymous sponsor. The episode was filmed following COVID-19 protocol.
Is it the full-fledged season that we've been waiting for for a year? No — we still don't know what's going to happen to #Rueles or whether Nate (Jacob Elordi) is finally going to get his ass whooped for his misdeeds. But I'll gladly take a Christmas special if it means we're that much closer to Euphoria season two.
The first special episode of Euphoria premieres on 6th December on HBO. There is no confirmed date for the UK as of yet. Check back here for updates.