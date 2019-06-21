Drugs, Nudity & Pool Sex: That Trippy Euphoria House Party Is Only The Beginning

“For example, the scene with Kat [played by Barbie Ferreira] and the twins [played by Tristan and Tyler Timmons] in the bedroom; we ran it several times and felt it was lacking tension. I had an idea that Wes [played by Nolan Bateman] should dare Kat to take her shirt off. Sam liked the idea and quickly came up with some new lines for the actors. I told Amanda, who then asked Barbie how she’d feel about doing this so last minute. Having a request like that come from Amanda, rather than me or Sam, takes so much pressure off the actors and eliminates any chance of them feeling intimidated into doing something they don’t want to do. I’m a woman, and it’s still awkward to approach a young female and say, ‘We didn’t plan this but mind taking your shirt off in this scene, like right now?’”