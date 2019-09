In season 2 of Sweetbitter , the kitchen is definitely heating up. We left off with Tess (Ella Purnell) last summer when the NYC newbie was finally awarded her stripes alongside the title of backwater at the restaurant, but tensions with her coworkers were at an all-time high. In addition to the love triangle between Tess, Will (Evan Jonigkeit), and Jake (Tom Sturridge), our heroine is also navigating the choppy waters of her relationship with her mentor, Simone (Caitlin FitzGerald) . The two left off on terse terms as Simone warned her protege to be careful, and our first exclusive look at season 2 shows that all of these complicated dynamics are only going to get stickier.