The Wine You Should Drink With The Sweetbitter Season Finale

In the preview for episode 6, "It's Mine," so many of the things that we thought we knew about Sweetbitter 's main characters, their relationships, intentions, and ambitions are brought into question. Will, the back waiter whom Tess briefly dated and jerked around a bit in last week's episode , shows his sensitive side by expressing hurt feelings. The clip also shows Tess eavesdropping on a heated argument between her new mentor, Simone, and her bad boy crush, Jake. This causes our protagonist to ask what is really going on between those two. What once seemed like a brother-sisterly relationship, might be something very different. The season finale's preview ends with Tess standing upstairs staring down at the bustling restaurant floor as the questions "Is this what you wanted?" is heard. Does this mean Tess is rethinking her aspiration to work in this restaurant?