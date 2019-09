Thursday, Starz released the trailer for Sweetbitter, their adaptation of Stephanie Danler's novel about 20-something foibles in a New York City restaurant. The Gossip Girl-esque tale follows Tess (Ella Purnell), a 22-year-old who moves to NYC and immediately takes a job at a restaurant. Restaurant work in Manhattan is notoriously difficult — just ask Edward Frame, who wrote a New York Times opinion editorial about the experience — and Tess quickly finds that waiting tables isn't exactly passive work. ("Waiting" is the wrong word. When you serve, you are dogged by the feeling that you're just two seconds behind where you should be. When it comes to restaurants, there is never enough time.) In the trailer, Tess drops a plate, destroying a perfectly good steak in the process.