Why Instagram's Favorite Book Will Be Your Favorite Show On TV

In a few weeks, Danler and Zicherman et al head back to the writers room to figure all of this out. Maybe. They’re still waiting to see if viewers are hungry enough for a second season, to unpack more of the layers the team realized make up a story as rich as this one. After all, it takes a village to create the ideal Instagram photo. Behind it all, there’s a combination of lighting and editing and a dash of deceit. It’s an apt metaphor. Restaurants portray this picture-perfect image out front, while all the grittiness stays barricaded in the back. You don’t know the story of the waitress who delicately presents you with a bottle of wine mere moments after getting screamed at in the kitchen. You don’t see the hookups and the crying and thwarted ambitions beyond the serene oasis of the table you inhabit for a single hour. The point of Sweetbitter is to show you both.