Joey King Calls Out Jacob Elordi For Saying He Hasn’t Seen The Kissing Booth 2

Since the debut of the Kissing Booth sequel last month, fans of the franchise have probably watched the Netflix original more than a few times, and who could blame them? Taylor Zakhar Perez ’s turn as new hottie Marco was enough to make me sit through the entire film twice. For some reason, however, Jacob Elordi doesn’t share fans’ sentiment, sharing that he hasn't even seen the second installment of the romantic comedy series yet. I'm not buying it — and neither is his co-star, Joey King