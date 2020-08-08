Joey King Calls Out Jacob Elordi For Saying He Hasn’t Seen The Kissing Booth 2

Since the debut of the Kissing Booth sequel last month, fans of the franchise have probably watched the Netflix original more than a few times, and who could blame them? Taylor Zakhar Perez’s turn as new hottie Marco was enough to make me sit through the entire film twice. For some reason, however, Jacob Elordi doesn’t share fans’ sentiment, sharing that he hasn't even seen the second installment of the romantic comedy series yet. I'm not buying it — and neither is his co-star, Joey King.
The Kissing Booth 2 picks up where the first movie left off, following Elle (King) and Noah's (Elordi) attempt to sustain their relationship from opposite coasts. But the distance takes a toll on the teenagers, and their already shaky romance threatens to collapse by the threat of potential new love interests Marco (Perez) and Chloe (Maisie Richardson-Sellers).
The film was among Netflix's top ten titles for weeks, but its leading man has somehow managed not to have seen it in its entirety. In a conversation with Variety, Elordi let it slip that The Kissing Booth 2 hasn't exactly made his watch list.
"I haven’t seen it," Elordi admitted candidly. "You’ve seen more than I have. I don’t know if I’m allowed to say that, but I haven’t."
It's not entirely uncommon for actors to not be able to describe a project that they've worked on — just like the rest of us, Robert Pattinson himself still doesn't know what Tenet is about, and he's the star of the Christopher Nolan film — but Elordi's admission rubbed his co-star and ex-girlfriend the wrong way.
"Jacob watched [The Kissing Booth 2]," King tweeted-then-deleted after learning of his confession. "He's capping."
Yikes.
Elordi has been noticeably absent for much of The Kissing Booth 2's virtual press run, which could easily be attributed to the major time zone difference; the Euphoria star is currently quarantining in Australia while most of his castmates are stateside. But when he has talked about the film, Elordi's energy has been a little...off, to say the least. After playing more serious roles in Euphoria and in the upcoming Ben Affleck film Deep Water, could it be that he's over the bubblegum vibe of the teen rom-com genre? If that happens to be the case, Elordi only has one more Kissing Booth movie to deal with, and thankfully, the project has already wrapped.
Still, the cast and crew of the Netflix film shouldn't be too concerned with Elordi not adding his own project to his queue. Even if he's not watching, millions around the world will.