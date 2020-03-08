RuPaul’s Drag Race Disqualifies Contestant Over Alleged Sexual Misconduct & Catfishing

RuPaul's Drag Race disqualified contestant Sherry Pie amid allegations of sexual misconduct and catfishing. Sherry Pie, whose real name is Joey Gugliemelli, was a contestant on the current 12th season of the show.
VH1 released a statement regarding Gugliemelli's release on Friday that says: "In light of recent developments and Sherry Pie's statement, Sherry Pie has been disqualified from RuPaul's Drag Race."
On 4th March, an actor named Ben Shimkus posted a lengthy status detailing his history with Gugliemelli, with whom he attended the same musical theatre course at SUNY Cortland in New York.
Shimkus recalled being told by a friend to reach out to an "Allison Mossey" to discuss a role in a new play. He explained that his contact with Mossey began with discussions about rehearsals, but became uncomfortable when Mossey asked him to audition via video for the role.
"I had to film scenes that felt particularly sexual and awkward, but the opportunity seemed too good to let the overtly sexual nature or my inhibitions get in the way," Shimkus wrote on Facebook.
Eventually, Shimkus learned that Mossey was not affiliated with the theatre company they said they were and that it was Guglielmelli posing as the casting director in question.
Since Shumkus came forward, four other actors shared similar stories with BuzzFeed News, alleging that Guglielmelli posed as Mossey and asked them to say and do "degrading" things for roles that did not exist. One of the men told the publication that he even agreed to masturbate on camera as part of the audition process, while another sent his body measurements and shirtless photos.
The day before VH1 announced Sherry Pie's disqualification, Gugliemelli released a statement on Facebook. He didn't deny the allegations and noted that he’s been “seeking help and receiving treatment.”
"This is Joey, I want to start by saying how sorry I am that I caused such trauma and pain and how horribly embarrassed and disgusted I am with myself. I know that the pain and hurt that I have caused will never go away and I know that what I did was wrong and truly cruel,” Gugliemelli wrote.
Despite Sherry Pie's disqualification, VH1 says the 12th season will continue to air as planned — with scenes that may include Guglielmelli — but notes that Guglielmelli will not appear in the grand finale that's filming this spring.
