Halsey Is Launching A Beauty Brand — & It’s Even Cooler Than You’d Expect

This morning, after much fan speculation, Halsey announced the launch of her new makeup brand, About-Face. The line is exactly what we would expect from the singer and then some: It's bold, versatile, and encourages everyone wearing it to experiment with colour and dip a toe into the unexpected.
About-Face officially drops on 25th January, but the goods are available for pre-sale as of today. The collection includes ten total products, with lip and eye colour, a setting spray, a blending sponge, and two prismatic cosmetic bags, all priced between $14 to $32 (approximately £10 to £23). According to the brand's Instagram, Halsey chose the name About-Face because it means "to suddenly and completely change one's direction." Its initials, AF, may also be a nod to the singer's off-stage name, Ashley Frangipane.
As Halsey said in a press release, About-Face "is inspired by and for a diverse community," to celebrate "the artist in all of us, because everyone has their own mad, messy method of becoming their best self." She explained that she tapped into her own artistic expression when designing the products, adding. "I always feel the most free when I am creating looks without following any rules. The beauty industry has norms, but I want to encourage people to challenge those standards and allow things to be imperfect and fun."
The range has a bit of everything, with a matte lip colour, lip liner, and high-shine lip gloss, plus three different highlighter formulas. But we might be most excited about the eye makeup: a matte fluid eye paint that comes in a range of colours, from midnight blue to orchid pink, and an eyeshadow stick described as "an insanely pigmented, one-stroke eye crème."
The past year has been big for celebrity beauty launches. Selena Gomez launched Rare Beauty, Lauren Conrad released her own eponymous line, and Pharrell put out skin-care line called Humanrace. Halsey is in good company — and we'll definitely be pre-ordering her entire collection.