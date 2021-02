16 Skinny Jeans We Love, From Plus-Size & Petite To Sustainable

We've loved our skinny jeans since our scene kid schooldays, since Kate Moss proved all you needed to team them with was a waistcoat and Hunter boots at Glastonbury, since Alexa Chung paired hers with a Breton tee and ballet pumps, giving us a faultless weekend uniform from then on. They're often more inclusive than other styles of jeans and, once you find a pair that's right for you, you'll have 'em for life.