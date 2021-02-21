16 Skinny Jeans We Love, From Plus-Size & Petite To Sustainable

Well, that escalated quickly. Who knew side partings, the laugh-cry emoji and skinny jeans could create a generational divide so big that the news comes second only to lockdown lifting speculation and Brexit balls-ups.
Millennials: the kids are alright. If the generation below you isn't taking the piss out of everything you say, do and wear, you're doing something wrong – it's simply the natural order of things. Keep laugh-crying (surely the best mode of communication in year two of a pandemic), keep parting that hair and, for the love of god, keep wearing your skinny jeans.
Fashion's continually swinging pendulum means that denim silhouettes shrink and grow from year to year, so whether your flavour is a drainpipe, a kick-flare or a straight leg, fear not; it'll likely be booted out by the next generation before you know it. And that's okay!
We've loved our skinny jeans since our scene kid schooldays, since Kate Moss proved all you needed to team them with was a waistcoat and Hunter boots at Glastonbury, since Alexa Chung paired hers with a Breton tee and ballet pumps, giving us a faultless weekend uniform from then on. They're often more inclusive than other styles of jeans and, once you find a pair that's right for you, you'll have 'em for life.
Ahead, find the best pairs of skinny jeans on the market, from petite and plus-size to vintage and recycled.