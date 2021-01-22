Thorpe has certainly felt pressured to prove that she’s "fit" and "healthy", both on and off the internet, but she is figuring out ways of creating content that doesn’t perpetuate this expectation. "It’s been a total journey for me to realise and have an understanding of how ableist it is to suggest that everybody has to be healthy, and that health is some sort of marker for respect when it actually isn’t," she says. "At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter if you’re healthy. Obviously health is a privilege. It really is. I think that for me, my focus going forward has been trying to block that noise out and focus on what wellbeing and wellness mean to me outside of the constraints of diet culture."