Plus-Size Women On Why Handbags Made Them Fall In Love With Fashion

Even though many plus-size babes are drawn to handbags because, as Parr explains, "They are the one thing I can pick up in a shop and know will fit me," that doesn’t mean they are free from the scrutiny of fashion and beauty rules. Plus-size women are bombarded with so-called advice for what 'flatters' our 'unruly' figures, and accessories are no exception. Celebrity stylist Susan Moses has said that we must always carry bags which are 'proportioned' to our bodies — adding that small handbags are no good. It’s a sentiment that was echoed by '00s British fashion 'advisors' Trinny and Susannah, who believe bigger bags are better for bigger women . Bag Bible even has a visual explanation of bags that do and do not 'flatter' us fatties. "As you can see, bag type and size can influence your overall look and can make you look slimmer," they muse.