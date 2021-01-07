One Of Our Favourite Designers Just Made Huge Progress For Size Inclusivity

2021 has started off on the right foot thanks to London Fashion Week stalwart Erdem, who today announced that from here on out it would be size-inclusive in every collection. Loved for its ethereal, regal and dreamlike aesthetic, the brand will now stock sizes ranging from a UK 6 to a UK 22, starting with its Pre-Spring 2021 collection of hyperfeminine floral print gowns, ruffle sleeve dresses and ditsy-print tulle skirts.
The move comes as part of an "ongoing commitment to becoming more inclusive" by the brand, with the luxury label previously only offering sizing alterations to bespoke clients. Alongside the expansion in sizing, Erdem is also taking steps to diversify the range of women featured in shoots and campaigns to go along with the new initiative, starting with the new collection's imagery featuring British plus-size model Charlotte Robinson.
The news sees Erdem join the likes of Mara Hoffman as one of the few luxury designers to offer a wide range of sizes. While retailers such as 11 Honoré have created pioneering platforms for higher end plus-size fashion for quite some time, the move from Erdem is likely to cause a seismic shift in attitudes towards size inclusivity, amplifying the call for traditionally straight-fit fashion brands to expand their horizons.
The announcement also comes as good news to sustainable fashion enthusiasts, with the plus-size market often forced to shop fast fashion due to lack of options. While the brand operates at a luxury price point, the influence of high-end designers is known to cause mid-range and more affordable brands to take note, meaning there is more chance for size-inclusive sustainable fashion in the future. Here's hoping Erdem is the first of many brands to consider every body when creating their pieces.