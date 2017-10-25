Today, H&M has really whet our appetites for the upcoming Erdem collaboration – launching next week, on Thursday 2nd November – with a captivating short film, directed by visionary filmmaker Baz Luhrmann. Set in a mysterious English country manor, where it's forever spring, the film, The Secret Life of Flowers, debuts an exclusive new track by Years & Years, called “Hypnotised”. It's the perfect soundtrack to the epic unveiling of the spellbinding collection.
Transporting us into the centre of a vibrant, dynamic, flower-filled world in just four minutes, the short film has all of the passion, drama and vivacity that has made Luhrmann (the genius behind Romeo + Juliet, Moulin Rouge and The Get Down) one of the world’s most lauded filmmakers. “I wanted the film to be like a whole movie. It’s a very modern love story, set in a country house that is full of its own secrets and it’s like a metaphor for our times – it’s harsh out there in the world, but in here, the things that really matter keep growing in an eternal spring,” the director explains.
Advertisement
Shot at The Grange, a 19th-century country house-mansion and English landscape park near Northington in Hampshire, the breathtaking stately home is strewn with flowers, influenced by designer Erdem Moralioglu's signature floral prints. When a couple of young friends come to stay, a magnetic love triangle develops between the three main characters, played by upcoming British actors Tom Rhys Harries, Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Ruby Dagnall. They are joined onscreen by acclaimed actress Dame Harriet Walter, as well as models Saskia de Brauw, Imaan Hammam, Grace Hartzel, Fernando Cabral, Neels Visser and Tony Ward. Throughout, Luhrmann uses pieces from the H&M x Erdem collection to define the characters and propel the narrative, while the new track by Years & Years captures the mood of positivity, friendship and love.
Watch the film below:
Advertisement