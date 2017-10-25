Transporting us into the centre of a vibrant, dynamic, flower-filled world in just four minutes, the short film has all of the passion, drama and vivacity that has made Luhrmann (the genius behind Romeo + Juliet, Moulin Rouge and The Get Down) one of the world’s most lauded filmmakers. “I wanted the film to be like a whole movie. It’s a very modern love story, set in a country house that is full of its own secrets and it’s like a metaphor for our times – it’s harsh out there in the world, but in here, the things that really matter keep growing in an eternal spring,” the director explains.