Watch Baz Luhrmann's Flower-Filled Film For The H&M x Erdem Collaboration

H&M has really whet our appetites for its upcoming Erdem collaboration — launching next on November 2 — with a captivating film directed by Baz Luhrmann. Set in a mysterious English country manor where it's forever spring, the short, titled The Secret Life of Flowers, debuts an exclusive new track by Years & Years called “Hypnotized.” It's the perfect soundtrack to the unveiling of the spellbinding collection.
Transporting us into the center of a vibrant, dynamic, and flower-filled world in just four minutes, the spot has all of the passion, drama, and vivacity that's made Luhrmann — the genius behind Romeo + Juliet, Moulin Rouge, and The Get Down, among others — one of the world’s most lauded filmmakers. “I wanted the film to be like a whole movie. It’s a very modern love story, set in a country house that is full of its own secrets and it’s like a metaphor for our times — it’s harsh out there in the world, but in here, the things that really matter keep growing in an eternal spring,” the director said in a press release.
Shot at The Grange, a 19th-century country house and English landscape park near Northington in Hampshire, the breathtaking home is strewn with flowers, influenced by designer Erdem Moralioglu's signature floral prints. When a group of young friends come to stay, a magnetic love triangle develops between the three main characters, played by up-and-coming British actors Tom Rhys Harries, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, and Ruby Dagnall; the trio is joined on-screen by acclaimed actress Dame Harriet Walter, as well as models Saskia de Brauw, Imaan Hammam, Grace Hartzel, Fernando Cabral, Neels Visser, and Tony Ward. Throughout, Luhrmann uses pieces from the H&M x Erdem collection to define the characters and propel the narrative, while the song by Years & Years captures the mood of positivity, friendship, and love.
Watch the film below.
