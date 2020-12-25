I Can’t Resist Buying Clothes That Remind Me Of My Childhood

And a number of brands are capitalising on it. Back in September, clothing label Daisy Street joined forces with ASOS to release a collection of T-shirts featuring cartoon fashion icon, Groovy Chick. The Bang On The Door character was created by designers Karen Duncan and Samantha String in 1992 and hit the peak of her popularity by the early 2000s with her likeness being slapped on the pencil cases, bedding, keyrings and notebooks of every fashion-conscious preteen in the UK. Tay Singh, managing director at Daisy Street, talked about how the collection came to be. “Groovy Chick was/is a fashion icon of our customers’ childhood so working alongside ASOS, we knew she’d be the perfect fit for our brand. 2020 seemed like it needed some 90s nostalgia to come along and save it and Groovy Chick was the girl to do that.” He was right. Her 2020 return proved popular, with all styles selling out almost immediately and the brand rereleasing the collection just weeks later.