Just two weeks after sweeping the Grammys, Billie Eilish is back to close out award season at the Oscars, where she'll be performing. While the singer attended last month's music ceremony decked out in head-to-toe Gucci — including Gucci-embossed nails — this time, she walked the red carpet as a walking advertisement for Chanel.
Along with her Chanel pantsuit, Chanel earrings, Chanel gloves (the list goes on....), the "Bad Guy" singer also wore her signature neon green hair swept into a voluminous updo complete with woven ribbons and barrettes from the French fashion house.
Another accessory that was hard to miss? Her long, square-tipped black nails that were bedazzled with a single crystal at each of the tips. While we'll have to see if she changes up her look for her musical performance, we're already in love with Eilish's take on Oscars beauty, which feels formal and still quintessentially her.
