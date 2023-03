Free People’s Intimates Line Is Super Soft and Doubles As Stylish Daywear

Even though many of us have reverted to "real clothes" again, it's undeniable that pandemic wear has significantly influenced how we now construct our day-to-day outfits. For instance, I would have never been the kind of person to wear elastic-band comfy pants in public prior to lockdown — but, suffice to say, I've since embraced the idea of wearing indoor clothes for the outside world. I know I'm not alone in this. Here on the R29 shopping team, we're hyper-aware that our readers (still) cannot get enough sleepwear , loungewear, and matching sweatsuits . Talk about softness — we also see you scooping up cashmere sweaters cotton undies , and washable silk PJs . When it comes to any kind of apparel that reminds you of catching zzz's or getting cozy on the couch, we got you — and we wanna ensure that you snuggle up in style the whole time.