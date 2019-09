Stop Overlooking The One Item Of Clothing You Actually Wear The Most

We're debunking the idea that "staying in" is synonymous with "dressing down," which means replacing those stretched-out elastic bottoms with super-soft silk pants, cute camisoles, and oversized button-ups. Home hang-out time is the perfect excuse to dress for yourself, so we've found 18, dare we say sophisticated, pajamas to wear on and off of your couch . These sets are equal parts cozy and flattering — so much so you'll have a hard time convincing yourself to take them off.