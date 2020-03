Meet The Drobe: A Smart Fashion Purchase For Now & Later

Introducing the drobe — a name (that we just made up, TBH) for a garment with big potential. It's a robe-type piece that's perfectly suited for the indoors but can double as a dress if and when you need it to. Think Zsa Zsa Gabor levels of glam but Snuggie levels of comfort. But we're not talking about fluffy bathrobes here (although that's one piece of loungewear everyone can get behind). Think more of the flowy type that cascades into the perfect silhouette when fastened at the waist. If your robe's got enough coverage along with a motif that deserves to be appreciated, go ahead and add a pair of chunky mules to the ensemble and call it a dress. You may be concerned about a more secure closure for outdoor wear, but that's nothing a slip, tank, or a little dab of fabric tape can't fix. The look is sleek, simple, and easy-to-wear for clocking in that couch time, joining friends for a cyber cocktail , and then joining them IRL when the time finally comes.