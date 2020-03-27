The internet cannot be defeated. The world wide web has (for the most part) been a source of refuge in a time where social-distancing is the new normal amidst the global coronavirus pandemic. We’re using Zoom to communicate with our co-workers, we’re checking in with friends via group Facetime, and now, because we can’t hit up our fave weekend spots for the foreseeable future, we’re turning up online.
In the past week, virtual parties have popped up all over our Instagram feeds. One in particular, hosted by L.A.-based DJ D-Nice, ran for nine hours straight on Instagram Live and drew in over 100,000 guests (who joined virtually and watched) like Rihanna, John Legend, Michelle Obama, Usher, Jennifer Lopez, Oprah, and Missy Elliott. Partygoers have dubbed it Club Quarantine, calling it “the biggest party in the world.”
Advertisement
Virtual parties aren't just fun, they help us feel connected especially in a time when so much social isolation can lead to loneliness. The best part is there’s no velvet rope, no dress code, and everyone gets a booth.
So, while the days of hitting the club with your girls are on pause for now, why not check out some of the hottest parties online? Ahead, we’ve put together a list of the best virtual parties from a black-tie gala event (yes, you read that right) to slow jams to dancehall parties. Some are re-occurring, and others are one-time-only, so get ready to come out and show out from your living room.
On-Going Parties:
DJ D-Nice, real name Derrick Jones, hosts Club Quarantine on his Instagram Live every day at 5:00 p.m. EST. Once the party is over, you can check out his curated throwback playlist titled “Homeschool” on Spotify.
In Toronto, Club Q, an online queer dance party with over 20,000 followers, runs every night at 9:00 p.m. EST on Zoom. The party features resident DJs, drag queens, and guest performances from local and international talent — including a set by British pop icon Charli XCX. (According to the Huffington Post, there’s even a virtual bouncer who’ll “click out” partygoers for any hate speech.) The code to join is announced daily on the Club Q Instagram bio. The party is free, but donations are accepted through PayPal to support DJs and guest performers financially affected by the shutdown of Canada's bars and restaurants.
Advertisement
Friday, March 27
The Quarantine Gala
The Met Gala may be cancelled but Toronto/L.A-based celebrity hair stylist Matthew Collins has created a virtual alternative. The Quarantine Gala will take place Friday, March 27 on Instagram and Collins will be going live at 6:00 p.m. PST (9:00 p.m. EST). Attending is simple, put on your best black-tie look and share it on Instagram using #QuarantineGala.
That Slow Jam
Toronto-based DJ Lissa Monet is bringing her annual Slow Jam party online. Tune into Jester Studio’s Instagram Live at 11:00 p.m EST on Friday, March 27 or as Monet put it, during "peak sexy-time hours." Requests can be made by commenting on her page, just be sure to tag your fave artists.
Saturday, March 28
On Saturday, March 28, Digital Nightclub Montreal will be hosting its first virtual party. Attendees are encouraged to recreate the club at home, so bring on those flashlights and lewks. The DJ livestream will be available on Facebook between 9:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. EST.
The clubs may be closed but the party goes on. This story will be updated on a regular basis with new virtual parties and we want to hear from you. Comment below if you have any suggestions.
COVID-19 has been declared a global pandemic. Go to the Public Health Agency of Canada website for the latest information on symptoms, prevention, and other resources.
Advertisement