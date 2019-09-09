I’m A Celeb Hair Stylist — Here’s How I Spend A Day During TIFF

11:25 a.m. — I have to act as Chloe’s security guard to guide her back to her car as she’s being bombarded by photographers. When we get back to the hotel, she’s picking between two amazing outfits for the premiere so we discuss and debate which one would be best. We’re also taking videos of how they walk and look like in every angle and scenario that she will be in so we know that the dress and hair will look perfect at all times. One dress is the colour of the branding of the movie, so it seems like it’s the best fit. I finish off her hair in my signature silky waves that will look incredible with this dress.