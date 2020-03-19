Oprah Winfrey Claps Back At Viral Arrest Hoax

Given the current state of the world, one would think people would be too exhausted with real alarming news to come up with ridiculous conspiracy theories. Alas, that’s apparently not the case. This week, rumours that Oprah Winfrey and a slew of celebrities were arrested for engaging in a human trafficking ring hit the internet, leading to Oprah shutting down the lies on Twitter.
On Wednesday, Oprah went on Twitter to call the accusations — which CNN reports came from internet conspiracy group QAnon — “an awful fake thing.”
“It’s NOT TRUE,” Oprah wrote. “Haven’t been raided, or arrested.”
She shared that just like many people who are living under new coronavirus protocols, she’s “sanitizing and self distancing with the rest of the world.”
“Stay safe everybody,” she concluded.
Just got a phone call that my name is trending. And being trolled for some awful FAKE thing. It’s NOT TRUE. Haven’t been raided, or arrested. Just sanitizing and self distancing with the rest of the world. Stay safe everybody.🙏🏾— Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) March 18, 2020
Even in the replies on Oprah’s post, some people insist that the alleged “raid” on her house — and her participation in an alleged human trafficking ring — is the real deal. Let's be perfectly clear: It is not. She’s not the only celebrity being roped into the conspiracy theory, either: Tom Hanks, currently recovering from coronavirus in Australia where he was previously filming Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley film, was also "arrested," according to the conspiracy theorists.
These conspiracy theories are dangerous: In 2016, a man opened fire on a pizzeria after believing that children were being held there against their will due to fake reports spread on social media. Blumhouse’s thriller recently The Hunt satirized these conspiracy theories.
For those who want Oprah content during their time inside, she recently relaunched her famous book club via Apple TV+. Each episode features a book selected by Oprah, along with an interview with the author. Currently, Oprah’s picks include Ta-Nehisi Coates’ The Water Dancer, Elizabeth Strout’s Olive, Again, and Jeanine Cummins’ American Dirt, which recently stirred up some controversy.
If you want some very wholesome Oprah content, I recommend this interview with her ride-or-die best friend, television journalist Gayle King, the last interview on Oprah’s 2020 Vision Tour. O Magazine still offers a print edition magazine, with recipes, book recommendations, and more ideal for self-isolation.
