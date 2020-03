The Hunt Is A Social Satire With A Rich, Bloody History

Forbes called The Purge franchise “the political satire of our time, for our time.” The first film is told from the point of view of the patriarch (Ethan Hawke) of a white, wealthy family who has the high-tech security system necessary to wait out the annual Purge, but the subsequent films in the franchise are seen mostly from the perspective of women, people of color, and the impoverished. It’s in these films that the characters slowly uncover the true purpose behind the Purge. It’s not merely about getting out repressed anger so that the rest of the year may be lived in peace, as is the government’s party line: Instead, the annual Purge is just one more way for the elites to take advantage of the underclass, and rid themselves of the people they see as unfit for their country.