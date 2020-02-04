The allure of a sheer shirt has stood the test of time but now, thanks to the influx of tulle tops dominating designer and high street collections, the trend is set to be even better.
Previous iterations came in block colour designs but the new wave of mesh tops feature loud prints and long sleeves, taking inspiration from '90s club culture with neon piping and lettuce hems. Throughout the trend tie-dye appears as the dominating print, with ASAI’s collection of 'Hot Wok' tops – a firm favourite among Instagram It Girls – leading the charge.
The high street has cottoned on too, with Weekday offering our favourite pieces via a series of space and flame-filled designs. Topshop has joined the party with a variety of colourful tulle tees, while Dolls Kill offers a collection of mesh shirts featuring photo-real graphics. How are we styling ours? Under oversized white shirts for work, and tucked into leather trousers for dancing.
If you feeling like going sheer for spring, click through for our selection of the best pieces around.