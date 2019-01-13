5 Fresh Colour Combos To Start Your Year In Style

We love our black basics and neutral essentials as much as the next, but if you really want to up your fashion game this year, then try your hand at some fresh colour pairings.
There’s definitely a line between a complementary combo and a clash, but not wearing black is much easier than you may think. A quick look at the SS19 catwalks and Instagram’s style set has inspired us to attempt some colourful combos with confidence.
Pink and red might be so 2018, but these five colour pairings will inject a dose of new year creativity into your wardrobe – without looking like Rainbow Brite.
