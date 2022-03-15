At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
The allure of a sheer shirt has stood the test of time. But while previous iterations came in block colour designs, the new wave of mesh tops features loud prints and long sleeves, taking inspiration from '90s and Y2k club culture with neon piping and lettuce hems. Across the trend, tie-dye and other-worldly prints dominate, as seen in this season's runways including collections by Off-White and MSGM. Elsewhere, vintage lovers have been turning to Jean Paul Gaultier's iconic sheer shirts emblazoned with religious imagery.
The modern, autumn answer to a 'going out' top, the second-skin style can be surprisingly versatile, pairing just as easily with jeans as they do a mini skirt, while the prints and sheer element keep the dressy vibes up.
And you don't have to be a Vestiaire Collective sleuth to score yourself one, either. Modern-day retailers and designers have also cottoned on, with brands like Weekday and Acne Studios offering our favourite pieces via a series of outer-space and flame-filled designs.
If you feel like going sheer this season, scroll through for our selection of the best second-skin pieces around.