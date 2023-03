These Machine-Washable Silk Pajamas Let Me Sleep Like The 1%

I've tried Quince's washable silk slip dresses and camis before, so I was beyond stoked to try its jammies — I knew I was in for a treat if they were like my other Quince wardrobe faves. I’m pretty petite, so I ordered an XS in top and bottoms; the pieces were true to size, and they felt insanely posh once I unwrapped them and felt them against my skin. Quince also makes 100% silk pajama pants , but since I tend to sleep hot , I personally always opt for shorts when possible. After my nighttime shower, I slipped these on and instantly felt the comfy vibes. Another benefit: Nothing will make you feel like you have your sh*t together like sleeping in silk pajamas. When I woke up, I did notice a fair bit of wrinkling (which tends to happen with silk), so just know that going in. If it really gets you down, you can hit your PJs with some steam — never iron.