These Machine-Washable Silk Pajamas Let Me Sleep Like The 1%

The funny thing about pajamas is that, if you think about it, they’re kind of useless. Technically, you can sleep in any comfortable clothing — or nothing at all — but there’s a reason that a matching PJ set beats an old T-shirt any day of the week: There’s something to be said for feeling cozy and cute before hopping into bed. Especially if you’re swathed in 100% pure silk. And thanks to reader-fave brand Quince, I’ve found the perfect pair that doesn’t break the bank.
I know what you’re thinking: Affordable, machine-washable silk jammies? Yes, it’s possible. You already know Quince from its luxe linen bedding, demi-fine jewelry, and much more — but seriously, don’t sleep on the pajamas. (Of course, this is only meant figuratively.) I’ve tried cotton sets, nightgowns, and the like from other brands but have been looking to enter my 1% bedtime era vis-à-vis silk. I tend to sleep warm, so this top-and-shortie set from Quince immediately caught my eye. I’m also a sucker for classic styles, and the accent piping and classic silhouette spoke to me right away. And while 100% silk anything is never cheap, I'd consider anything under $75 on the affordable end of the spectrum. (Same goes for cashmere, IMHO.)
I've tried Quince's washable silk slip dresses and camis before, so I was beyond stoked to try its jammies — I knew I was in for a treat if they were like my other Quince wardrobe faves. I’m pretty petite, so I ordered an XS in top and bottoms; the pieces were true to size, and they felt insanely posh once I unwrapped them and felt them against my skin. Quince also makes 100% silk pajama pants, but since I tend to sleep hot, I personally always opt for shorts when possible. After my nighttime shower, I slipped these on and instantly felt the comfy vibes. Another benefit: Nothing will make you feel like you have your sh*t together like sleeping in silk pajamas. When I woke up, I did notice a fair bit of wrinkling (which tends to happen with silk), so just know that going in. If it really gets you down, you can hit your PJs with some steam — never iron.
If you want to cop the matching top and bottom silk set, it'll run you just under $110. This is still not cheap (take it from someone whose favorite robe is from Target), but trust me when I say that I've never felt closer to the 1% than when I fell asleep in these. (It doesn't hurt that these pics were also taken on a ski trip in Colorado, but I digress.) Whether you're looking to upgrade your after-hours wardrobe or for a chic gift for a hard-to-impress friend, I can't rave enough about this set. (Especially when paired with a silk robe from the brand — the luxury!) My sole complaint is that the set only comes in two colors...for now.
