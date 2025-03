R29 Editors Reveal Their Spring Fashion Must-Haves: 18 Styles To Shop Now

From a welcomed return to butter yellow to statement outerwear and not-so-cheesy heart-shaped jewelry , for spring, Refinery29 editors are notably opting for joyful and youthful styles. However, many of us are also looking to functional, versatile, and transitional-weather pieces like do-it-all slouchy bags and work pants to round out our spring outfits . So whether you’re looking for a tried-and-true shoe to get you through every day or a wedding guest dress for special spring soirées, we’ve got recommendations for you.