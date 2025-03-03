ADVERTISEMENT
Story from Fashion
outfit dump logo

19 Spring Outfit Ideas To Welcome Warmer Weather

Patricia Karounos
Last Updated March 3, 2025, 10:26 PM
Photo: Via @vi_bogodist
Ever stand in front of your jam-packed closet, staring at more than enough clothing options, and think: I have nothing to wear? Same. But perhaps the issue isn’t that you’re out of viable outfit choices. You just need a fresh dose of inspiration — say: spring outfits — to help you see your wardrobe in a new way. That’s where Outfit Dump comes in. We supply you with enough ideas to fuel your style until the next drop comes along. 
Dressing for a new season can be equal parts exciting and challenging. It’s an opportunity to store away some of the well-loved pieces you’ve been constantly re-wearing in favor of wardrobe staples you’ve maybe been ignoring, while also a challenge to navigate the changing of seasons and unpredictable weather. The creative part of your brain probably needs some time to adjust to the newness when actually planning outfits that are both fashionable and practical.
That’s where we come in: We scrolled, and scrolled, and scrolled through our Instagram feeds, searching for spring outfit ideas and inspiration. What we found were takes on some of the year’s budding trendsruffles, oversized suits, leopard print, and more — that will have you in the mood for transitional-weather dressing. Ahead, find 19 looks worth adding to your moodboard this season. 
1 of 19

Spring Outfit Idea: Bright Suiting

 
Who said office-appropriate outfits have to be boring? Push the edges of corpcore with suits in fun, cheery, spring-ready colors.
2 of 19

Spring Outfit Idea: Soft Suiting

  
We understand if a highlighter-adjacent suit isn’t in your comfort zone — or if you’re not able to push the office dress code quite that far. Opt for less structured, more oversized suiting to add some softness to your 9-to-5 look.
3 of 19

Spring Outfit Idea: Corpcore With a Twist

 
A skirt suit is a classic springtime option. Take yours up a notch by going for more unconventional officewear-inspired pieces, like this cropped top with an attached tie.
4 of 19

Spring Outfit Idea: Skirt Over Pants


Yes, this divisive trend has returned to the fashion week runways — and we say: go for it. We especially love the idea of double layering with a corset over a button-up top, as seen here.
5 of 19

Spring Outfit Idea: Dress Over Pants


Alternatively, how about a dress worn over a pair of trousers?
6 of 19

Spring Outfit Idea: Mocha Mousse

 
Neutral hues are in for spring, and there’s something that feels both comforting and luxe about this matching Mocha Mousse loungewear ’fit — just like the team at Pantone said there was when it was crowned the color of the year.
7 of 19

Spring Outfit Idea: Pops of Color

 
Monochromatic neutral may be the look of the season, but we wouldn’t deny the opportunity to add some color to our wardrobes. We love how the richness of the red handbag pictured here pops against the gray tones.
8 of 19

Spring Outfit Idea: Capri Pants

 
After reemerging last year, capri pants remained popular at London Fashion Week this past month. Whether you go for a wide-leg or more fitted pair, they give plenty of flexibility when it comes to getting dressed for transitional weather.
9 of 19

Spring Outfit Idea: Frog Green

 
Move over, brat green. A grassier, more subtle — yet still bold — frog green is on the rise for 2025, and it’s perfect for warm-weather dressing. We love the idea of wearing a pair of tights in the vibrant hue under a sheer skirt.
10 of 19

Spring Outfit Idea: Leopard-Print Accessories

 
Leopard print still isn’t going anywhere, but, this season, we’re taking a more subtle approach to the pattern, adding it to our outfits through spirited accessories like hats, bags, or shoes.
11 of 19

Spring Outfit Idea: Lightweight Scarves

 
Speaking of accessories, put the finishing touch on your outfits this spring with a thin, lightweight scarf to achieve instant Cool French Girl vibes.
12 of 19

Spring Outfit Idea: Layering Sweaters

 
Take your styling cues straight from the runways of New York Fashion Week by using your winter sweaters as spring accessories. Drape your favorite knits or cardigans over your shoulders, or tie them around your waist (or wherever else the mood may strike). Plus, it’s nice to have an extra layer handy for those crisper days.
13 of 19

Spring Outfit Idea: Double Denim

 
This season, we’re asking one very important question: Can you ever have too much denim? We’re leaning towards “no.” Expect to sport a bunch of double denim outfits — which can be customized to your own preferences, whether you prefer barrel-leg jeans, flares, dark washes, or anything else. 
14 of 19

Spring Outfit Idea: Tiered Dresses

 
Our motto when it comes to picking out dresses to wear this spring? The more volume, the better. This long-sleeve white dress is the ideal place to start — the tiered skirt is full, but not too puffy, for those who prefer something slightly more understated. 
15 of 19

Spring Outfit Idea: Leather Jacket + Sleeveless Dress

 
Break out your summer dresses a bit early by wearing a leather jacket (or any other go-to warm layer) over them. 
16 of 19

Spring Outfit Idea: Ruffled Blouse

 
Take a classic outfit formula — white shirt plus jeans — and zhuzh it up with some ruffles. Thank us later.
17 of 19

Spring Outfit Idea: Dressed-Up Jumpsuit


It’s hard to go wrong with a pretty jumpsuit, but we especially love the flowy, exaggerated sleeves on this chocolate brown one. 
18 of 19

Spring Outfit Idea: Polo Sweater

 
Polos and rugby sweaters are continuing to have their moment. Add a twist to the look with a colored collar (as opposed to the traditional white shade) matched to another piece of your outfit, like a pair of pants.
19 of 19

Spring Outfit Idea: Midi Skirt + Boots

 
Wearing a midi skirt with a pair of knee-high boots is an easy way to experiment with the balance and proportions of an outfit while also elevating the overall look.
